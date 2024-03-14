September 13, 1940 ~ March 12, 2024

Ken was born in Kansas City in 1940 and lived in the K.C. Metro area for most of his life. He attended Southwest High School, where he met a younger student named Linda Piercy. Linda followed Ken to Kansas State University, and they married during Ken’s senior year. At K-State, Ken earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture, and joined the Acacia fraternity. Later in life, he put his architectural skills to use remodeling the Acacia fraternity house in Manhattan. He and Linda also kept a tight connection to their college, getting season tickets for Wildcat football games, and often wearing signature K-State purple clothes.

Ken and Linda settled in Kansas City after college to start a career and a family. Ken began working for JC Nichols, but soon realized he wanted to run his own firm. He and fellow architect Curry Miles started their own practice, Frashier/Miles and Associates Architects. As the business thrived, the firm swelled to three partners, 5 draftsmen, and 2 admins. His office, originally located in Westport, moved to Overland Park, then eventually to Lee’s Summit. The firm was known for designing churches, shopping centers, restaurants, and other commercial properties, and it handled many projects for commercial developer Block and Company and for Valley View Bank. Ken also made an architectural impact on communities outside of Kansas City. For example, he was part of the planning team to help Joplin, MO, rebuild after being nearly destroyed by a powerful tornado.

Ken was one of the first architects in K.C. to recognize how architecture was transforming in the digital age. He adopted and trained on AutoCAD to increase efficiency, but the technology also had a direct effect on the size of his firm. With the help of AutoCAD, he could handle all the designing, planning, and drafting himself, so he moved his office to his home.

In later years, Ken turned more toward residential architecture. Today, you’ll find a concentration of his new home designs and remodels at Lake Lotawana, where his creative influence can be found in more than 20 resort-style homes around the lake. He focused on sustainable designs, using elements of passive solar to heat and cool the home naturally, and he developed each home design to suit the particular lot. He never used the same design twice, and each of his custom homes is a work of art. Some of his greatest personal achievements were building his family a passive solar home in Prairie Village, a beautiful waterfront home at Lake Lotawana, and a farmhouse/cabin on family property in Carthage, MO.

Raising three small children, Ken and Linda were busy at home, but they still found time to pursue their love of sailing. They joined the Snipe fleet at Lake Lotawana and began sailing every weekend. A friend allowed them to rent a small, over-water cottage called “The Shack” during weekends in the summer, and they hauled fishing rods, inner-tubes, and kids to the rustic cabin at the lake. After a few years, Ken and Linda hatched a plan with Chuck and Judy Falkenberg to purchase a log cabin on the lake and merge their two families for the summer. The two families spent many glorious summers together on the lake, sailing, waterskiing, swimming, and fishing. As avid sailors, Ken and Linda became members of the Missouri Yacht Club, where Ken served as Commodore and Post Commodore, planning activities for members and brightening up the downstairs common area with photos of lake activities.

In later years, the state of Missouri called upon Ken as a representative for NCARB, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He served proudly on this board for many years, traveling to represent Missouri at national conventions and rewriting the architectural registration exam for all architects in the state of Missouri. Local governments also tapped him for his skills, as he served on the Planning and Zoning Commission at Lake Lotawana for 8 years and on the Leawood Planning Commission for several years. He also faithfully attended the Breakfast Club in Kansas City every Tuesday morning for 40+ years, where he networked with other businessmen and was inspired by local and regional leaders.

Ken and Linda were avid travelers — especially on boats. As a licensed boat captain, Ken took his family on trips to the British Virgin Islands several times, and he and Linda traveled on the Arabella yacht several times throughout coastal New England. They also traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Architecture was not always such a clear path for Ken. Growing up, he was passionate about music and spent every day practicing his violin. Although quite talented, when he had to choose a major for college, Ken decided to leave music behind to study architecture. He never lost his passion, though, and in his 60s, he turned to music again. He joined the Lee’s Summit Symphony, under the direction of Russ Berlin, where he played violin for 10+ years. He also participated in the Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit for 5 years with family members Bill (director), Laura, and Marguerite.

As another outlet for his creativity, Ken began making stained glass. He turned a garage space at his lake residence into an art studio and designed beautiful, nature-inspired creations that encapsulated his love of the outdoors and showcased incredible patience with a difficult medium.

He is survived by his wife Linda Piercy Frashier, sister Judy Frashier Slough, daughter Laura Rene Baker, daughter Lisa Beth Hill, son Mark Murray Frashier, son-in-laws William Baker and Thomas Hill, and daughter-in-law Sarah Frashier. 5 grandchildren Alexander Thomas Hill (19), Zachary William Baker (19), Myah June Frashier (18), Andrew Turner Hill (17), and Tye Cooley Frashier (16), and two step-grandchildren John Kenneth Baker (27) and Marguerite Emilie Baker (23).

We’ll remember Ken as incredibly patient, kind, quiet, dependable, thoughtful, open-minded, wise, and intelligent. He left a legacy of creativity through his thoughtful architectural design and colorful stained-glass masterpieces. He exemplified fairness, industriousness, integrity, and steadfastness, as he constantly worked to make the best possible life for his family. His was a life well lived, and we will all miss him greatly!

Memorial Service April 12, 1:00-2:00PM, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 416 SE Grand Avenue, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

Celebration of Life April 12, 2:00-5:00PM Missouri Yacht Club 71 M Street Lake Lotawana, MO 64086