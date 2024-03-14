Released by: Officer Haley VanBibber

Release Date: 03/14/2024

Raytown, MO – On March 14th, at 6:10 PM, Raytown Police were dispatched to Sutherlands at 6709 Blue Ridge Boulevard for reports of a party armed with a gun inside of the business. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the scene. Officers arrived on scene locating one adult male with apparent gun shot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Report Number: 24-0660

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477)