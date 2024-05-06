Judith “Judy” Kay Berbereia (née Cunningham), 81, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on April 11, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born to E. Wade Cunningham and June M. Cunningham (Atteberry) on March 8, 1943, in Springfield, Missouri.

Judy was wed to Joe Berbereia on May 26, 1963. She leaves behind her husband, Joe Berbereia, daughter Teresa Evans, son in law Ron Evans and granddaughter Jenna Evans.

Judy was a wonderful wife, mother and Grammy! She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her

A Celebration of Life in honor of Judy will be held as an Open House on May 25, 2024, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Gamber Community Center, located at 4 SE Independence Avenue, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.