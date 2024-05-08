BARBARA J. LARDE, 67, of West Memphis, Arkansas, died on May 1, 2024.

Visitation Friday, May 10th, from 6 to 8 p.m. in New Mt. Zion M. B. Church, 975 E. Barton, West Memphis, Arkansas; Services Saturday, May 11th, 11 a.m. in New Mt. Zion M. B. Church with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Memphis, TN.

She is survived by her husband, Robert James Larde; two daughters, Adrianne Larde-Beale, Wynne, AR and Robin Larde-Allen of Lee’s Summit, MO; seven sisters; five brothers; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Arrangements: Anthony Funeral Home, Inc. 870-735-8680