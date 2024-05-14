Benny Dobbs was born August 24,1934, in Battles, Oklahoma. Virginia Mankin was born September 22, 1935, in Latimer County, Oklahoma. They married on June 10, 1951. Ben surrendered to preach on December 5, 1954. The success of their relationship was that she was willing to go anywhere he went, and he was unwilling to go anywhere without her. Ben graduated from Southwest Bible College and at the same time Virginia graduated from Southwest Missouri University. Soon afterward they moved to Lee’s Summit in 1984 and Ben pastored Longview Baptist Church, being made Pastor Emeritus in 2008. Virginia got her dream job at Mid Continent Library. As well as Pastoring, Ben preached revivals, led children and youth camps, coached little league baseball, served as a Police Chaplin (And Fished whenever possible). Mom served churches as a VBS Director, Sunday School Teacher, and Nursery Worker. At the library she led children and youth programs, and got to combine her job with her passion and hobby, genealogy. They were dearly loved.

They are survived by their children Diana French and husband Lanny French, and Ronald Dobbs and wife Diana Dobbs; grandchildren Kyle French and wife Valerie French, Jacob Dobbs, Francesca French and husband Jason Cox, Kristin Dobbs, Matthew Cox, and Ryan Henry; and great grandchildren Caleb Lawrence, Dakota Cox, Josiah Cox, Noah Lacquement, Adam Cox, David French, Jace Dobbs, William Cox, Ethan French, Thomas Cox, Timothy French, Sarah French, Penelope Cox, Anastasia Cox, Silas French, Nolan Cox, Ryan Huse, and Asher Cox.

Benny James Dobbs, 85, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away March 23, 2020 at home. Private family service due to COVID-19 sequestering

Visitation

Friday, May 17, 2024

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Longview Baptist Church

1300 SW Longview Rd

Lees Summit, MO 64081

Services

Friday, May 17, 2024

11:00 AM

Longview Baptist Church

1300 SW Longview Rd

Lees Summit, MO 64081

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063