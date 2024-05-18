David L. Taylor, 78, of Lee’s Summit, passed away May 17, 2024 with his family by his side.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm Thursday, May 30 at Longview Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, May 31. Interment with full military honors will follow at Longview Cemetery.

David was born on April 17, 1946 in Bucklin, MO, to Doris and Thelma (King) Taylor in the house his great grandfather built. He grew up and attended school in Bucklin, MO, where the school was conveniently located across the street from his house. After graduation, David moved to Kansas City briefly before moving back to Bucklin and joining the United States Marine Corp in 1965. He spent 19 months in Vietnam, stationed north of Da Nang. After his honorable discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth “Betty” Twitchel on April 28, 1968. After some time at Camp Pendleton in California, David and Betty moved back to the KC area where David began his lifetime career in the telephone industry with what was then Southwestern Bell. He remained with the company until his retirement in 2001.

After they started their family, David and Betty moved to Lee’s Summit in 1977 where they have resided ever since. From 1975 until 2015 they enjoyed Square Dancing and enjoyed traveling and attending conventions with their many Square Dancing friends. After retirement, he also took a keen interest in genealogy and would take Betty with him on trips to find long lost family member’s grave sites.

David was extremely generous with his time, always giving more than he had. He spent many years as a Leader in Boy Scout Troop 220 and helped with many projects at H. Roe Bartle Boy Scout Camp. He was responsible for climbing the poles and updating the phone system there. He was always willing to volunteer and give anyone whatever he could.

David was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, the SAR, and the Telephone Pioneers. He will be lovingly remembered for giving people a hard time.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Maysel Houtchens.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Betty; children, Jon Taylor (wife Norita) and Erin Tellman (husband Todd); grandchildren: Reilly “RJ”, Seth, and Hannah; a sister, Diane Taylor; a brother, Delbert Taylor; nieces, nephews, and many friends.