Elton Andrew Heimsoth (Andy), 64, Father and Grandfather

Andy passed away peacefully on May 15, 2024. Born in Clinton, MO and raised in Lee’s Summit, MO, Andy was a man who cherished life’s adventures. A stellar athlete, he was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for water sports, riding motorcycles, boating, hunting, and fishing. He never passed up an opportunity to lend a helping hand to a friend whether it be building a fence or repairing a car. There was literally nothing he could not do, build, fix, paint, or learn. He lived all of his life on his own terms and did things his way, Mach 2 with his hair on fire. If you knew him, chances are you have asked for his help at one time or another, and he would always give it.

Andy leaves behind a loving son, Nic Heimsoth, and his cherished daughter-in-law, Kay. He was also the proud grandfather of five adoring grandchildren: Braeden (20), Andrew (19), Peyton (14), Alyssa (13), and Jake (11). He is also survived by his sister, Candace Holman, nieces Melissa and Lindsey, and nephew Mitchel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Heimsoth and Betty (Eager) Heimsoth, and his daughter, Michelle Lee Heimsoth.

In lieu of services, there will be a Celebration of Life to honor his memory.

Andy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his zest for life, his adventurous heart, and his artistic spirit.

