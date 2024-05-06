Marie D. Stroke, 85, passed away May 2, 2024. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Tuesday, May 7th at Longview Funeral Home, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Wednesday, May 8th at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lee’s Summit. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kansas City Hospice.

Marie was born on January 21, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Valente and Antonet (Orzel) Wilga and grew up in St. Louis. She married Daniel G. Stroke on May 9, 1959, and they eventually settled in the Kansas City area to raise their five daughters. Marie was a Girl Scout Leader, loved Bingo and her slot machines, and was an avid bowler. She was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Lee’s Summit and was strong in her Catholic faith. Family was of the utmost importance to Marie, as was evidenced by her devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She shared her love through her cooking and teaching the next generations about her Polish heritage and traditions.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters and six brothers.

She is survived by her five daughters: Annette Cisewski and husband, Bill, of Greenwood; Kathy Schierhoff and husband, Larry, of Lee’s Summit; Christine Fouchia of Lee’s Summit; Loretta Oswald and husband, Howard, of Kansas City; and Danielle Reilly and husband, Ron, of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.