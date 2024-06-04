For Immediate Release

June 4, 2024

Two adults have been charged in connection with a juvenile who was found to have extensive injuries over his body, including bruises and burns and apparent malnutrition, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

James E. Griffin Jr. and Penny Woods each face a charge of Abuse or Neglect of a Child, a Class B felony.*

According to court records filed, a teen victim was taken by another adult from a Raytown, MO, residence to North Kansas City Hospital and eventually to Children’s Mercy Hospital. One defendant told the adult she couldn’t handle the victim any longer. At the hospital, the victim was observed to have multiple abrasions, lacerations, burns and signs of malnutrition.

A search warrant of the residence where the victim had been staying found signs of blood.

*Charges are only accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or pleads guilty.