Tribune Photo/Charlie Mizell Pictured below in front of the newly installed Legends plaques are John Wisniewski, Mary Ann and Randy Rhoads (2024 Honorees), Fossil Forge staff Ben Wine, Remy Norton-Hood and Dave Eames. History Museum Board members John Wisniewski and Kim Berwald collaborated with the Fossil Forge crew to design and create these permanent plaques.

June 22, 2024

By Sue Hart

Lee’s Summit History Museum

The Legends of Lee’s Summit 2023 and 2024 plaques were installed in front of the History Museum on Monday, Jun. 17.

This outdoor History Museum exhibit will be updated annually as new honorees are identified and celebrated at the Legends of Lee’s Summit Annual Gala.

The Legends of Lee’s Summit was created in 2022 to celebrate and recognize a person or family who has impacted (or is impacting) the community past, present or future. The four individuals or families recognized in 2023 and 2024 are engraved on the plaques.

Nominations from the public are due by October 31st each year. Selected candidates will be considered, vetted and formally nominated by the Board of the History Museum.

Legends of Lee’s Summit nominee categories include: Humanitarian, Entertainment/Arts, Civic/Pioneer, Athletics, Military, Literary/Education, and Business.

To nominate a person or family for this recognition visit www.leessummitmuseum.com for additional Legends of Lee’s Summit nomination information.