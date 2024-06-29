June 29, 2024

Longview Chapel Christian Church, located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit, will be hosting Bible Day Camp on Saturday, Jul. 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sign-in begins at 9:45 that morning).

This event is free and open to the public. Children ages four up to 5th grade are welcome to join. They will be continuing the theme of “Joy” with children as they participate in different stations and activities. Bible Day Camp is limited to 50 children, so register ASAP. Register online by visiting longviewchapelcc.org and filling out the form. Or, you may call the church at 816-763-6290. For additional questions, contact office@longviewchapelcc.org.