If your Independence Day celebration plans include fireworks, remember to use them responsibly and follow local regulations and safety guidelines. For 2023, The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) received reports of eight deaths and an estimated 9,700 injuries involving fireworks. Out of the eight deaths, five were from firework misuse, two were from a device malfunction, and one involved unknown circumstances. In addition to injuries, there is an increased fire risk. Sparks from fireworks can easily ignite grass and natural cover fires and pose a risk to structures. We urge everyone to consider local conditions and use extreme caution if using consumer fireworks.

In the City of Lee’s Summit, residents with a 2024 Fireworks Permit may discharge approved fireworks on July 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight. Fireworks permits are free and available at City Hall, any approved fireworks tents in Lee’s Summit, or on the City’s website, cityofLS.net.

The City’s ordinance allows the possession and use of approved consumer fireworks (1.4G) within the city limits. Prohibited consumer fireworks include rockets on a stick (bottle rockets), missiles with fins or rudders for aerodynamic flight, Roman candles, and parachutes that suspend illuminated materials. Although not fireworks, the use of sky lanterns is also prohibited. Fireworks sold at the 15 approved not-for-profit tents are legal for use in Lee’s Summit.

Legal does not mean fireworks are safe; remember, fireworks are explosives capable of doing great harm when misused! Before shooting fireworks:

Make sure you have plenty of space. Follow local regulations on where you can use fireworks. When using aerial type fireworks provide plenty of space. As a guide, use 70 feet from structures and spectators for every inch of shell size. Avoid areas of dry vegetation or other combustible materials, have a water hose or bucket available in case of a small fire, and dispose of sparkler wires. Keep small children and pets out of the immediate area. Only hold a lit firework in your hand if designed to be. Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals Light one device at a time, and never try to relight a firework. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Never use fireworks under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Safely dispose of waste material to prevent a fire. Soak down debris and keep it separate from the regular trash. Wear eye protection.

The safest way to celebrate the holiday is to visit one of the many professional fireworks displays in the area, such as Legacy Blast at Legacy Park on July 3.

The most frequent fireworks complaints are the mess left behind by people who don’t clean up afterward, discharge onto property other than their own, and fireworks after hours. Be courteous to neighbors with different enthusiasms about celebrating the holiday, and clean up your mess!

If you have questions about the fireworks, contact the Lee’s Summit Fire Department at (816) 969-1300 or visit cityofLS.net. To report misuse or illegal fireworks, contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 969-7390.

Fireworks Regulations for the City of Lee’s Summit

Consumer Permits: A permit is required for each household discharging fireworks within the city limits. Permits are free and can be obtained at any authorized vendor in Lee’s Summit or the any counter in City Hall (220 SE Green Street)

Fireworks Allowed: Consumer Fireworks with a classification of 1.4G.

Fireworks Not Allowed:

• Rockets on a stick (example: bottle rockets)

• Missiles with fins or rudders for the purpose of achieving aerodynamic flight; and

• Roman Candles, California Candles, Illuminating Torches, or similar items, with or without spikes, which contain wording on the caution label that is substantially similar to the following:: “WARNING SHOOTS FLAMING BALLS” or “WARNING SHOOTS FLAMING BALLS AND REPORTS

• Single or multi-shot parachutes, with night effects.

• Devices with an open flame that are independently buoyant and float uncontrolled (Sky Lanterns).

Allowable Times/Dates:

• July 2 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

• July 3 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

• July 4 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Age Limits: Must be 16 or older, unless supervised by a parent or guardian

What are the restrictions on where you can shoot fireworks?

• Cannot use fireworks, including pyrotechnic devices in such a manner that, after it is ignited, will propel it, or any part thereof, such that it, or any part thereof, lands on property not owned by the person shooting the fireworks.

• Cannot shoot fireworks within 300 feet of permanent flammable liquid or gas storage or dispenser, or within 600 feet of a church, school, hospital, or mental health facility.

• Cannot be discharged within any structure; on property not owned by the fireworks shooter, or propelled onto property not owned by the fireworks shooter;

• Cannot shoot fireworks into or at a motorized vehicle including watercraft (except where a display permit has been issued for a floating vessel) or at or near any person, group of people, or animal.

• Within 100 feet of a fireworks tent.

Can you purchase fireworks in Lee’s Summit?

You can purchase fireworks from any of the authorized vendors within the city limits of Lee’s Summit. Fireworks sold outside of the city limits may not be discharged in the city limits unless they are allowable fireworks under the city ordinance.