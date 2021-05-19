December 11, 1937 ~ May 1, 2021

On May 1, 2021, another angel, Jane Hertzog of Butler, Missouri, has gone to heaven to be with her heavenly Father. Jane was the daughter of Geneva Bailey Norman and Louis Norman. She started her life on the family farm just south of Dexter, Missouri, on December 11, 1937. She graduated from Dexter High School in 1955 and graduated from the Baptist Nursing School in Kansas City.

Jane married Jerry Hertzog, the love of her life, and they raised four children, Kathy, Dan, Jim, and Gary, in Greenwood, Missouri. She was a registered nurse, a genealogist, gardener, antique enthusiast and helped Jerry with the family business for many years. She meant so much to so many people and was loved by all who knew her.

Jane fell and broke her hip on April 25. Although she recovered from her surgery well, her respiratory status became terminal. With the help of Compassus Hospice thinking outside the box, we were able to bring her home. Her entire immediate family welcomed her home, including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and most of her caregivers of the past several years. Jane was able to speak to each person and tell them she loved them. With Jerry holding her hand and giving a kiss goodbye, she went to be with her Lord May 1. A short 19 hours after her death, her family organized a gathering of friends and family at her home to celebrate her life.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Bailey Norman Zengerle, father Louis Norman, and stepfather, Harris “Doc” Zengerle, who raised Jane and her sister Louise Norman Stevens.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hertzog of Bulter, MO, daughter, and son in law, Kathy and Mike Simmons of Kerrville, TX, son and daughter in law, Danny and Elona Hertzog of Lone Jack, MO, son and daughter in law, Jim and Kathi Hertzog of Butler, MO and son and daughter in law, Gary and Robyn Hertzog of Greenwood, MO. Jane has twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, with two more expected this summer. She also has many nieces and nephews who will miss her.

The family hosted a celebration of life at the family home. Her final resting place will be at Harper Cemetery in Aid, Missouri.

The family requests that memorial donations in Jane’s name be made to the Lee’s Summit History Museum (Lee’s Summit History Museum, PO Box 835,

Lee’s Summit, MO 64063) or Compassus Hospice and Palliative care