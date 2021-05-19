October 2, 1958 ~ May 3, 2021

Robert Alan Brown

Grandview, Missouri ~ Robert Alan Brown, 62, formerly of Lee’s Summit, was born to Alan Weir Brown and Mary Catherine (Posch) Brown on October 2, 1958 in Darby, PA.

He graduated Cardinal O’Hara High School, Springfield, PA in the Class of 1976 and attended Penn State University.

Bob passed away May 3, 2021 from complications of COVID 19.

An always loving father and provider to his 3 children, beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, friend to many and dedicated employee.

He will be missed by many. Rest In Peace, Bobby.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements by Heartland Cremation & Burial Society.



