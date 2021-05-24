May 24, 2021

Larry “Turk” Turkington

Larry “Turk” Turkington at age 80 began his journey to Glory on May 20, 2021. He has lived in Lee’s Summit since 1954 and was a 1959 graduate of Lee’s Summit High School (go Tigers!) He was a heavy equipment operator for Missouri Public Service, retiring in 1999. He made a great use of his retirement with fishing, hunting. and black powder competitions with period dress.

His second family included those that gathered at Neighborhood Cafe for early morning coffee. He also enjoyed harassing those that worked there.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Turkington, his dad C.W. Turkington and sister Sharon Turkington Spurck.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn, his daughter Karie Ross, his daughter and son-in-law Tessa and Donovan Weaver. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, Megan, Allison, Dylan, Courtney, and Briana. And the extra specialness of 4 great-grandchildren, Daisy, Ashlyn, Larkin, and Kaden

A memorial service was held at Langsford Funeral Home on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

His family request donation to St. Judes children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063