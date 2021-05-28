February 10, 1963 ~ February 10, 1963

Gary Hertzog, 58 of Greenwood, Missouri passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home in Greenwood.

Gary Joseph Hertzog was born February 10, 1963 in Joplin, MO, the son of Jerry and Jane (Norman) Hertzog. He grew up in Greenwood, MO and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1981. In 1989, he began employment with Sarann Chevrolet and when that shop was sold, his employer moved him to Molle Toyota where he remained. He achieved the status of Master Technician.

On May 19, 1989, he was united in marriage with Robin Linde. They were blessed with two daughters: Mandy and Katie.

In 1991, Gary was baptized and confirmed in faith at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit by Pasto Robert Wyssmann. In 2000, he transferred membership to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit.

Along with his passion for cars, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with friends and family.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Jane, his father-in-law, Kenneth Linde and brother-in-law, Kevin Linde.

He is survived by his wife, Robin, daughters, Mandy Markham and her husband, Carter of Fort Worth, TX, and Katie Gratton and her husband, Maxwell of Lee’s Summit, MO, granddaughters, McKinley and Harper Markham, his father, Jerry Hertzog of Butler, MO, sister Kathy Simmons (Mike) of Kerrville, TX, brother Danny Hertzog (Elona) of Lone Jack, MO, and brother Jim (Kathi) of Butler, MO, mother-in-law, Darleen Linde of Westside, IA, sister-in-law Pam Kock (Allan) of Westside, IA, brother-in-law Brad Linde (Vicki) of Carroll, IA and brother-in-law Scott Linde (Lorine) of Westside, IA as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation, with private family services to be held.

Cremation, with private family services to be held.

