January 24, 1934 ~ May 23, 2021

Roy Alonzo Clark, age 87, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on May 23, 2021, at Arbor Hills Memory Care Community in Plano, Texas.

Roy was born on January 24, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri to John Perrenoud and Mary Bower. He was raised in Birmingham, Missouri and was long time member of the Kansas City Fire Department, retiring as a Captain after 31 years of service.

He also worked for Cartwright Companies and had his own trucking company for a time in North Carolina. Roy was an avid fisherman and spent much of his spare time trolling the river for spoonbill. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Roy was preceded in death by his father John Perrenoud; Mother Mary Bower; daughter Natha Wilkison and son-in-law Michael Wilkison; son Bert Clark; son Larry Clark; and step-daughter Joelle DeLova Fisher.

He is survived by his son Roy Alan Clark and wife Terry of Moberly, MO; step-daughter Kelly Culbertson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Wednesday morning June 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Longview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Local 42 Community Assistance, 6320 Manchester Ave., Suite 42A, Kansas City, MO 64133.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery,12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 816-761-6272