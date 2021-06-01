January 14, 1969 ~ Tuesday May 18, 2021

Daniel Judd Lewis passed away Tuesday May 18, 2021 in Lee’s Summit, MO at the age of 52 years. Dan was born January 14, 1969 and was the son of Serece and Ron Baker and Bill and Carol Lewis of Lee’s Summit who survive.



Dan is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer and sons Quinton Judd Lewis and Trevon Daniel Lewis. Also surviving are his sister Suzanne (Jason) Brownlee of Independence, MO and three brothers, Matt Lewis of Henderson, NV, Lance Baker of Inola, Oklahoma and Vaughn (Glenda) Baker of Lake Winnebago, MO. along with many nieces and nephews.

Dan was a very private person. He loved his family with his whole heart and he always enjoyed family gatherings for holidays and special events. He was devoted to his son’s and their sports and was at every game and many practices both local and distant.

From a young boy Dan expressed his interest in being a chiropractor and worked to accomplish that goal graduating from Lee’s Summit High School in 1987, CMSU in 1994 and Cleveland Chiropractic in 1999. He established Lewis Chiropractic in Lee’s Summit after graduation and continued that practice until a week before his passing.

Along with his wife and sons the Chiefs and Royals were among his special loves. Dan’s wife, Jennifer, worked as his office manager and was beside him everyday keeping the practice active and growing. For this he was forever grateful and they were rarely apart.

The outdoor life was special to Dan and he was active in fishing, hunting and camping. He had lifelong friends and spent time with them on fishing trips including Canadian waters.

Dan loved to cook (grill and smoke) and spent many hours perfecting techniques to make a recipe just a little better. He loved HyVee and the many people working there. Several of the employees at HyVee were patients of his.

Spending time in the family cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks was another love. His first trips there were when he was a few weeks old and that love continued all his life.

Dan’s presence will be truly missed by his family, patients, and friends every day.