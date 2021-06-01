July 23, 1925 ~ May 27, 2021

David Burbee Sr of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on May 27, 2021.

David was born to Herbert and Ruth Burbee on July 23, 1925 in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

He grew up with his two brothers, Friends and Roger along Historic Route 66 in Southeast Missouri. After serving in the US Navy, he married Judith Dowis and they had two sons, Dave and Steve. Judith, his wife of 51 years,

passed away in 1998.

David married Joyce M Pierce in 2006.

He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce, sons Dave Burbee of Branson and Steve (Carolynn) Burbee of Columbia, MO. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A private “Celebration of Life” was held for the immediate family.

Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, Lee’s Summit, MO