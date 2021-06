FBI is investigating a bank robbery today of the Bank of America, 10100 E. 350 Hwy, Raytown, MO at 2:12 p.m.

Suspect is a white male approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, thin build. Wearing a blue ball cap, black neck gaiter style face covering, dark hooded long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

Suspect gave the teller a demand note. No weapon was displayed. Suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency and there were no injuries.