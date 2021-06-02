August 12, 1945 ~ May 25, 2021

Winston John Borchers, 75, of Lone Jack, MO passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 25th, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Winston was born on August 12, 1945 to Homer and Olga (Kaiser) Borchers on his family’s farm near Cole Camp, MO.

After graduating from Benton County R-1 High School, Winston joined the Navy and was a proud member of the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees from 1965-1969. Winston married Patricia (Moore) Borchers on February 23rd, 1973 and was loving father to Shawn and Kelly. A successful auto mechanic, Winston owned and operated Borcher’s Auto in Cole Camp from 1975-1980, Borcher’s Auto (& Son) 1982-2006, and Borcher’s Auto in Lone Jack from 2006-2019.

He had a love of all things auto, riding ATVs at the sand dunes in Oklahoma, and he never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Olga Borchers. He is survived by his wife Patricia Borchers of Lone Jack, brother Wesley Borchers and wife Lonny of Blue Springs, son Shawn Stansill of Lone Jack, daughter Kelly (Stansill) Knosby and husband Tom of Greenwood, and 5 beautiful grandchildren, Matthew Knosby, Courtney (Stansill) Harvey, Blaine Knosby, Nathan Stansill, and Sydney Stansill.

A celebration of life will be held on June 26th, 1:00-4:00 p.m., at the American Legion, 820 SE Vista Dr, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Cole Camp Senior Center, in care of Fox Funeral Home, 302 E. Butterfield Trail, Cole Camp, MO 65325.