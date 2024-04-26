Kathleen Ann Bauer, 74, loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, surrounded by family. While Kathy struggled with Alzheimer’s for the last several years of her life, her love and bright spirit never diminished.

Kathy was born to Sharlyne and Richard Welton on September 21, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated in 1967 from Southwest High School and attended Central Methodist College, Avila University, and Webster University.

Kathy was a passionate elementary school teacher in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit for 21 years. Kathy loved her job, and she loved her kids. Kathy made a lasting impact on each of her students.

Kathy was an avid gardener, a great cook, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Walt; daughter, Sarah; grandchildren, Lillian and Charlie; sister, Jan Tuttle (Larry); and brothers, Mike (Debbie) and Tom Welton (Mary).

The burial will be private, family only. A celebration of her life will be held May 4, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of Resurrection, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas in the Firestone Chapel, building B, East entrance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Heart of America Chapter.