September 12, 1948 – April 27, 2024

Chuck Billings, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at his home. Born on September 12, 1948, to Edwin A. and Pauline Gadwood Billings, Chuck graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City, MO. In 1977, he married Pam Villines Billings, the love of his life, and they were married for 41 years until her passing in 2018. Chuck was a devoted father to his daughter and later relished his role as “Poppa” to his grandchildren.

Chuck was a man of many interests. From childhood he was an animal lover, most notably spending time with dogs and horses, but he also nursed an injured squirrel, known as Peanut, back to health. In his younger years, he loved fast cars and even recorded an amateur racing movie using his beloved 1969 Charger. Chuck loved technology and enjoyed learning about the latest gadgets. There are hours upon hours of home video footage he recorded, about half of which is the ground or the inside of a camera lens cover after he’d forgotten to turn the camera off. He had a love for music and movies, especially Star Wars and Lord of the Rings. Chuck loved planes and enjoyed sharing this love with his grandchildren through visits to museums, watching the Blue Angels practice while on family vacations in Pensacola, and being an annual visitor at the Whiteman air show. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family on the lake. Chuck took his role of “Poppa” very seriously: assisting with school projects, taking the kids on trips to the zoo, capturing every Christmas morning on video, and passing along his incredible wealth of knowledge. His grandkids will tell you, to this day, that “he knew everything.” As a father and husband, Chuck demonstrated exceptional devotion and love, a true family man.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Carol Jo Talley (Paul) of Lee’s Summit, MO; grandchildren, Tori Talley, Hannah Talley (Joel Boden) and Hunter Talley (Autumn) all of Lee’s Summit, MO. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin A. and Pauline Gadwood Billings; his wife, Pamela Villines Billings (2018); his siblings: Edwin Billings (2000), Patricia Keifer (2016), Gene Billings (2002), and Anita Casal (2007).

Visitation will be held at Longview Funeral Home at 12700 Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO, from 11am-12pm on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. A graveside service will immediately follow at Longview Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Paul Talley, Hunter Talley, Joel Boden, Nathan Talley, Mark Talley and David Talley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kansas City Pet Project at donate.kcpetproject.org.