Elberta Long, a long-time resident of Raytown, Missouri, passed away in April 2024 at the age of 85. Born in January 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri, Elberta was a beloved member of her community.

Elberta found joy in gardening, exploring nature, traveling, and dedicating her time to volunteering at the Shepherd’s Center. Her compassionate nature touched the lives of many.

She is survived by her loving children, Jim Jagow, Suzanne Molt, her sister-in-law Maren Waddill, step-daughter Brenda Long, and her grandchildren Jeremy Jagow, Laura Helton, Jennifer Foley, Alexandra Molt, Michael Molt, Jessica Lairmore, Joshua Lairmore, and additional grandchildren and great grandchildren.Elberta was preceded in death by her husband, Adrion, her parents Kenneth and Corrine Lair, her brother Lyman Waddill, and step-daughter Vickie Howard.

Elberta will be remembered fondly by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Celebration of Life will be held at Park Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30th at 10 am.