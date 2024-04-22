Floyd Eldon Roberts, 91, Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away Thursday April 18th, 2024.

Floyd was born on March 24th, 1933, in Braymer, MO, the eldest child of Everett and Verna (McElwee) Roberts. He was raised in a rural farming family and was truly a country boy at heart. He graduated from Stet High School in 1951. He began his employment in an auto repair shop out of high school until he received his draft notice for the Korean War. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. After leaving the Army, he was employed at a local office in Richmond, MO, when he would visit a local drug store to get drinks from a soda fountain. That’s where he would meet his wife of 66 years, Betty Sue Walker of Richmond, as she worked behind the soda counter. They were married in 1956 and enjoyed 66 years together until her passing in October of 2022. They truly were the example of how to make a marriage work. Floyd began his automotive assembly career in 1960 when he gained employment with the General Motors Leeds Plant in Kansas City and was a proud union member of the United Auto Workers. He would go on to work and retire from GM in the late 1980s. He was so bored in retirement that he decided to work at Adesa Auto Auction in Lees Summit for another 12 years until he finally retired for good. Floyd and Betty Sue were very active and constantly on the go doing something. Hobbies included traveling for horseshoe pitching tournaments all over the country, bowling for 60+ years in all kinds of different leagues, going on cruises, traveling in their Winnebago, etc. He also was an avid outdoorsman. You could find him on his tractor at all hours of the day, and sometimes with his headlights on at night. He loved to hunt with his son and grandsons and spent countless hours in a deer stand and in the turkey woods. He was very proud of the fact that he hunted deer up to the age of 88 years old. He also loved to yell at the TV when the Chiefs were playing, or the Royals were on. He would always be the loudest voice in the stands watching his son or his daughter play sports. His kind and caring nature will truly be missed by all that knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Betty Sue, his two younger brothers Gene and Donny, and his daughter in-law Bobbi Sue. He leaves behind a son Kevin of Lee’s Summit, Mo, a daughter Karla McCaulley (Dana) of Greenwood, Mo, two younger sisters, Judy Bruno (Dale) of Raymore, Mo, and Viola Farris of Richmond, Mo, 7 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved.

He lived a wonderful long life and had a very long marriage, and we know he is now in peace.

Until we meet again Pop!!!

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063.

