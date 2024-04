Danny Lew Knapp, 73, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. A visitation will be held Monday, April 29, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lee’s Summit Bible Church ~ 1200 NE Colbern Rd. Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial in Lone Jack Cemetery, Lone Jack, MO.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441