Nancy Lee Hayes, 90, lifelong resident of Greenwood and Pleasant Hill was born Wednesday, February 21, 1934, in Greenwood, the daughter of Virgil and Delma A. (Tudor) Hitt.

She departed this life Thursday, April 11, 2024, at her home in Pleasant Hill surrounded with love and family.

Nancy grew up and attended school in Greenwood before moving to Pleasant Hill, her sophomore year. She was a 1952 Pleasant Hill High School graduate. Later in life at the age of 42 she earned a Licensed Practical Nursing degree from the Research School of Nursing in Kansas City.

On September 26, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jerrall Lee Hayes in Pleasant Hill. To this union two sons, Greg and Kevin, were born.

Nancy was first employed at Unity Village, later working for Bendex and Delco Battery in Olathe. After she received her LPN, she worked for the Research Hospital in Kanas City. She finished her career as a Patient Care Coordinator for John Knox Village, retiring in 1998. She was an active member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the P.E.O. and the Auxiliary to V.F.W. Post #3118. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, and playing bridge.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Joel Dean Hitt, and her granddaughter, Michelle Hayes.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jerrall Hayes of Pleasant Hill; two sons Greg Hayes and his wife Carol of Summersville, Missouri, and Kevin Hayes of Jersey City, New Jersey; one grandson, Jason Hayes and his wife Tracy of Waverly, Iowa; three great grandchildren, Wyatt Dean Hayes, Cheyenne Michelle Hayes, and Dakota Renee Hayes; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the funeral home. Pastor James Stanfield-Myers will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Jeff Ederer, Nick Ederer, Steve Ederer, Darrel Gunn, Jim Hayes, and Steve Yoder. Honorary casket bearers are Al Graham, Allen Hayes, Terry Hayes, Lee Hicks, Chuck Kingsolver, and Tom Stock.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Croix Hospice or the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550