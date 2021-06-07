February 1, 1935 ~ March 9, 2021

Albert Vaughn Oetting, age 86 of Levasy, Missouri passed peacefully on March 9th, 2021. Vaughn was born on February 1, 1935 in Raytown, Missouri to Ruth Benfield and Albert Oetting.

He attended Raytown High School, and then served in the US Army Reserves. He later attended the University of Central Missouri where he earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Education, and a Masters of Science degree in Physical Education.

Vaughn worked for over 30 years as a Physical Education and Health Teacher within the Independence School District, before retiring in 1995. He was a beloved teacher and positively impacted the lives of many young people. He organized many outdoor field days for school, church and family events. Vaughn was also Deacon in the Community of Christ Church.

Vaughn was an avid collector of jokes, a loyal Kansas City sports fan and he loved making people laugh. His favorite joke was, “What did the fish say when he ran into the wall?”

He is survived by; his wife of 40 years, Judy Oetting; his children, Kevin Oetting and wife Lynice; daughter, Kerri Aulabaugh and husband Derrick; step children, Mary Pettet and husband, Tim, James McFarlane and wife, Cheryl; siblings, Bob Oetting and wife Tommie Ruth; grandchildren, Haleigh, Blake, Grace, Erik, Megan, Tevor, Anna, Bryce and Abby; great grandchildren, Makala, Raylene and Hailey.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jo Wolfe (Oetting).

Due to the pandemic, no funeral is being held. Please leave your memories of Vaughn in the Guest Book section of this memorial. https://heartlandcremation.com/obituary/albert-vaughn-oetting/

Special thanks to family, church community and the staff at Blue Hills Rest Home who provided compassionate care during his final days.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Outreach International.