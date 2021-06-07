MoDOT Kansas City plans to begin intersection improvements at the intersections of MO Route 291 and Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. and 16th St. in Lee’s Summit. Work will begin on Monday, June 7. Improvements include the installation of turn lanes and traffic signals at the Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. intersection and also include the addition of right turn lanes and the removal of the median cross over and left turn lanes at the 16th St. intersection. Motorists can expect to see various lane closures in the area during construction. This project is anticipated to be complete by Oct. 2021. All work is weather permitting.

This is a four phase construction project:

Phase 1 will install right turn lanes at 16 th St. and Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. Two lanes of thru traffic will be maintained until the start of Phase 2.

St. and Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. Two lanes of thru traffic will be maintained until the start of Phase 2. Phase 2 (beginning in approximately late June) will reconstruct the median at Scherer/Thompson. Access across MO Route 291 from Scherer/Thompson will not be available during this phase. A signed detour will be in place.

Phase 3 (beginning in approximately mid-July to late September) will impact the outer road, Market St., 16 th St., and Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. with new pavement operations, signal lighting installations, and resurfacing.

St., and Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. with new pavement operations, signal lighting installations, and resurfacing. Phase 4 (beginning in late September) will include the removal of the median at 16th St.

The improvements at Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. will improve access to MO Route 291. The improvements at 16th St will shift left turning and cross-over traffic movements to adjacent intersections at Scherer Rd./Thompson Dr. and Persels Rd./Bailey Rd.

