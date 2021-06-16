George Wayne Kilpatrick, who was known as Wayne by family and friends, was born to George W. and Estella Rowden Kilpatrick June 30, 1936, in Kansas City, MO.

Wayne graduated Raytown High School in 1954 as Valedictorian of his class. He attended Missouri University, where he was a member of the MU Marching Band, graduating with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Berg Gibson Manufacturing as an electrical engineer for 20 years. He was a certified LPN employed as a nurse in grade schools in the Kansas City area.

Wayne became a Christian at a young age and was water baptized when he was 12 years old.

He was a kind, loving person who was always more than willing to help anyone who had a need. He was very talented, playing French horn, guitar and banjo.

He is survived by sisters, Phyllis K. Pesch and Karen L. Liles (Gary); nephews, Adam L. Stafford and Frederick G. Falk; and niece, Jessie Lynn Kozlowski Paszkiewicz (Christopher). He was preceded in death by brother, Richard R. Kilpatrick, and nephew, Edward C. Falk, III.

Graveside services will be 3:30 PM, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Lee’s Summit Cemetery, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO.