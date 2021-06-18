January 26, 1965 ~ June 14, 2021

James A. Matthes

James Allen Matthes, 56, of Pleasant Hill, was born, January 26, 1965, in Harrisonville, the son of Walter Allen and Sharon Ray (Burton) Matthes. He departed this life suddenly, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Lee’s Summit Medical Center.

Jim was a 1983 Pleasant Hill High School graduate. After high school he attended Penn Valley Community College where he graduated from the Police Academy.

On March 11, 1993, he was united in marriage to Una Theresa Conroy in Independence, Missouri.

Jim had previously been employed as a Police Officer for the cities of Lee’s Summit and Greenwood. He was currently the C-Store Manager for the Hy-Vee Filling Station in Raytown, Missouri, where he developed countless lifelong friendships. He enjoyed Dog Racing at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg, Florida, cooking, a long walk on Madeira Beach, and attending Chiefs games with his sons. He most cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, especially time with Adonis and Lily.

Jim was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Matthes; maternal grandparents Perry and Leona Riddle; and one nephew, Travis Kanies.

He survived by his wife, Theresa Matthes of the home; two sons, Alex (and Angela) Matthes of Pleasant Hill and Jacob Matthes of Lee’s Summit; daughter, Pam (and Nathan) Vanmeter of Pleasant Hill; four grandchildren, Lillian Matthes, Adonis Matthes, Jax Vanmeter, and Lucas Vanmeter; his maternal grandmother, Adabel Matthes of Harrisonville; parents, Allen and Sharon Matthes of Lee’s Summit; sister, Renea (and Raj) Matthes Mitra of Lee’s Summit; uncle, Bill Matthes of Lee’s Summit; Sheila Loughead of Pleasant Hill: niece, Teri Kanies of Lee’s Summit; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services was held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Reverend Mark Conway will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation was held 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550