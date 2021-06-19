June 19, 2021

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

On Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 4:51 p.m. the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 200 Block of 17th Avenue South, in the City of Greenwood. The occupant called 911 and reported a fire on the deck next to the house and they were evacuating.

The first arriving fire crew reported light smoke from the back of single-family, single-story house. The occupants of the house were safe outside.

Firefighters knocked down on the fire on the deck as other crews checked for fire spread into the house. A search of the house confirmed everyone was out. The fire was under control by 5:00 p.m.

The fire was contained to the deck with no extension into the house. The inside of the house had only minor smoke damage and was able to be reoccupied.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to discarded smoking materials in a flower pot.