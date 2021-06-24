John Enos Goble, 93, of Lee’s Summit, was born, July 1, 1927, in Kingsville, the son of Richard and Clemensa Marie (Wilkerson) Goble. He departed this life, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Research Medical Center.

John was a 1945 Lee’s Summit Miller High School graduate. He attended several local colleges and later earned his Master Plumber’s license.

He was a United States Army Veteran proudly serving from September 13, 1946 to January 26, 1948. He was re-called and served during the Korean War from October 15, 1950 to September 8, 1951.

On December 3, 1949, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Lee Weigel, in Kansas City. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2008.

John was a Master Plumber in the family run business Goble Plumbing in Lee’s Summit. He was a member of the Plumbers Union Local #8. He was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Lee’s Summit and the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church in Kingsville.

While his kids were young he was active in Scouts. He was known for his kind and generous spirit; he never met a stranger. He enjoyed woodworking and was a part of the Woodworkers Guild of Lee’s Summit. He also enjoyed raising sheep and horses. He loved fishing, camping, and traveling with his family.

John was also preceded in death by one brother, Joe (and Bernie) Goble and one sister, Leda (and Howard) Kalberloh.

He is survived by one son, Richard (and Juanita) Goble of Lee’s Summit; three daughters, Christine (and Miles) Morley of Shawnee, Alice (and Steve) Yates of Kingfield, Maine, and Ruth (and Doug) Hayes of Holden; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one brother, Lou (and Sarah) Goble of Greenwood; other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside services were held in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Kingsville. Reverend David Mortenson officiated. Full military honors were conducted by the United States Army and the V.F.W. Post #3118 Honor Guard.

A public celebration of life will be held 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 1611 NW 200th Rd., Kingsville, Missouri 64061.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to One Good Meal (www.onegoodmeal.org) or may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080