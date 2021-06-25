June 19, 2021

By Fred Liggett

FredL@lstribune.net

Fresh off three straight losses to the Oakland A’s over the weekend the Kansas City Royals began a six-game home stand on Monday night eager to win in front of their fans. The Royals brief stint at home includes three games against Detroit during the week and then three against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. After that the Royals are out of town until the July 4th holiday weekend.

The Royals played host to their division rival Detroit Tigers on Monday and gave the fans an entertaining evening. The Royals outhit the visitors 14-12 but stranded a season-high tying 13 base runners in a 10-3 loss. All this exciting action was played with a game time temperature of 93 degrees.

The following night was the first T-Shirt Tuesday Night since the Royals went to a full capacity stadium attendance. 15,947 fans filed into the stands to watch the Tigers and Royals play with a game time temp of 92 degrees. The Royals fell behind early 1-0 after the first inning but came back with two runs in the bottom of the third. The Tigers used a 396 foot home run by Jonathan Schoop to help them earn a 4-3 win. Royals fans were entertained till the very last pitch as Royals Outfielder Michael Taylor had a 12-pitch battle before striking out in the ninth ending the game.

Wednesday’s game was another hot one thanks to being played in the afternoon hours. The Royals started rookie Brady Singer on the mound and returned Adalberto Mondesi to the hitting lineup. Royals fans were treated to a 3-1 lead as Mondesi hit a towering home run that traveled 445 feet in his first at bat since returning from the injured list. Royals Catcher Salvador Perez hit his team leading 17th home run a short time later. However the Royals lost starter Singer to shoulder tightness after just three innings en route to a 6-5 loss to the Tigers. The setback puts the Royals record at 30-37 and the team is now a season high seven games under .500.

Up next for the Royals is a weekend series with the Boston Red Sox. Royals fans will be treated to another edition of Fireworks Friday on the first night of three game set. Saturday will offer a national television audience as the MLB network will showcase the Royals/Red Sox 3:05 p.m. game. Sunday the Royals will conclude their home stand with a Family Sunday promotion with a 1:05 p.m. game.