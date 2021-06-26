APRIL 13, 1931 – JUNE 18, 2021

Sammie Joe Rhoades, age 90, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on June 18, 2021, at Wilshire at Lakewood Care Center in Lee’s Summit, MO. Sammie was born on April 13, 1931 in Birdtown, Arkansas, the son of Homer T. and Jennie Belle (Ward) Rhoads. When Sammie was 4 years old, the death of his mother Jennie brought much struggle to his life. He attended Wonderview Arkansas schools. He escaped his childhood heartaches by entering the U.S. Army at the age of 14. After 18 months of service, he was honorably discharged due to being under age. Sammie and a friend left Arkansas in the fall of 1948, at the age of 17. They arrived in Lee’s Summit, MO with less than $20.00 in their pocket. While dining at a local restaurant, Sammie met a waitress named Maxine Carroll, who would later become his wife of over 69 years. Sammie entered the Navy and served in the Korean War, attaining the rank of 3rd Class Gunner’s Mate. He sustained injuries during his service when his ship received damage in Japan. He was extremely proud to have served his country and upon arriving home, he continued his dedication to his community. He returned to his job at Oldham’s Sausage Company, where they kept his job waiting for him to return from the War. In the 1970-1980’s Sammie was the Superintendent for the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs for over 22 years. He became friends with many famous people during these years and maintained close friendships with many of them. He served on the Lee’s Summit City Council in the 1970. During his retirement, he enjoyed several other jobs in Lee’s Summit as a dispatcher for the Police Dept. and Social Services. He Built Housing units in Lee’s Summit, owned and operated many housing units in Englewood and Independence. He was an amazing man; his proud service to his country and community continued throughout his life with the Lee’s Summit VFW post 5789. He and his fellow veterans performed Military Honors for over 400 fallen comrades over the years. He attended First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit, and Summit Woods Baptist Church. He was a lifelong Scottish Rite Mason attaining the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite and was a Knight’s Templar of the York Rite. He volunteered over 10 years by donating homemade quilts and pillows to people in need. He was also known by many as the local Secret Santa’s Elf. His dedication and loyalty to his community is unsurmountable. He is survived by Wife, Maxine of Lee’s Summit, MO; Daughter, Tamara (Husband, Mark) Stark of Lee’s Summit, MO; Two Granddaughters, Melissa (Husband, Jeremy) Looney of Rich Hills, MO and Brooke Marshall; Grandson, Cade (Wife, Laura) Stark of Platte City, MO; Eight Great Grandchildren: Zachary, Chad, Caleb & Samantha Looney, Dwight Moorehead, Lily, Abby and Evelyn Stark; One Son-In-Law, David Marshall. He was preceded in death by Daughter, Jackie Marshall; Grandson, Jason Moorehead; Brother, Calvin Rhoades; and his parents.

June 28, 2021 Visitation

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Newcomer’s Floral HIlls Funeral Home

7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. June 29, 2021 Funeral Service

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Newcomer’s Floral Hills June 29, 2021 Committal Service & Military Honors 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd.