June 26, 2021

The Raytown Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is excited to announce they are headed back to the Kon Friday, Jul. 16, 2021.

Chair of the Board, Melvin Norrington will throw out the first pitch that evening at 7:10 p.m. as the Royals face the Baltimore Orioles.

The game will also feature Buck Night and Summer Fireworks.

Tickets for outfield plaza are $25 each, view box is $17 each, view reserve is $13 each, and a parking pass is $17 each.

For more information visit raytownchamber.com. To order tickets go to mlb.com/royals/tickets/specials/raytown