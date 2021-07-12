April 28, 1934 ~ June 29, 2021

Mrs. Reida Maye Lawrence, wife of William Lawrence, entered the gates of heaven on June 29, 2021. She was born on April 28, 1934 to Aubrey Adams and Dorsie (Pierce) Adams in Arlington, Kentucky. She attended the public schools of Carlisle County, Kentucky and graduated from Cunningham High School in 1951, where she served as a Varsity Cheerleader for 5 years. She also had the honor of being elected “Basketball Queen” her senior year. Reida attended college at Murray State, Kentucky from 1952-1953, earning an Associates Degree, and went on to work as a legal secretary, while also teaching ballroom dancing at The Arthur Murray School of Dance.

At an early age, Reida professed her faith in Jesus Christ and faithfully attended church at Cornerstone Baptist Church (now Connection Point Church) in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was united in matrimony to Williiam Rudy Lawrence on August 25, 1956 in Cunningham, Kentucky. This union was blessed with three children, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

The majority of Reida’s professional career was spent serving The Missouri Highway Patrol as an office manager, retiring in 1998. Her dedication to her work was admired by many, giving her a reputation of being an employee you could count on. Reida also volunteered throughout her life, serving as a room mother and health room worker at her children’s school, a Girl Scout leader, and information desk volunteer at Lee’s Summit Hospital.

Reida was admired as a southern belle by her friends and family in the Midwest, and always had a smile for everyone she met. She was deeply devoted to her family, celebrating every birthday and holiday without hesitation. She was known as a gracious hostess, with a warm and accepting spirit, not to mention cooking skills that rival the greats. Her peach cobbler and scalloped corn lead the heap; just ask anyone who ever had the fortune of tasting them.

Reida is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Lawrence, children: Shannon Lawrence, Lori Reynolds (Kevin) and Joel Lawrence (Michelle), grandchildren: Malorie Mendoza (Hector), Olivia Reynolds, Brianna Reynolds, and Wyatt Lawrence, and great grandchildren: Matthew, Mason and Maverick Mendoza. Reida is also survived by many nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

Reida was laid to rest at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery on July 7th. The family would like to express their thanks for the many prayers, meals, and companionship offered to them throughout Reida’s later life. Donations and condolences may be offered at New Covenant Community Church at 302 SW Highland St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063.