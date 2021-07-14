Michael John Gorecki found peace on July 9, 2021, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Paulette, mother of Andrea and Robert. Dear brother of Gloria (the late Robert) Thisdell and Claudia (the late Robert) Bodine.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Michael was the third son and last child born to John W. and Laura M. Gorecki. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura, his sisters, Eugenia L (the late Russell Nehmer and the late Clarence Hallman) Nehmer Hallman, Elizabeth Gorecki and Jacqueline (the late Philip) DiSalvo, his brother Fancis, and his brother John M. (the late Marlene (nee Hanson) Gorecki.

Further survived by nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Our Lady of the Presentation Church (130 SW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit, MO) starting at 10:00 AM with Memorial Mass starting at 11:00 AM. Interment at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hale Family foundation at the University of Kansas Cancer Center, appreciated.

Donations to the Hale Family Foundation for Lymphoma Research at the University of Kansas Center. Donations payable to KU Endowment and mail to: The University of Kansas Hospital Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 302, Westwood, Kansas, 66205.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700