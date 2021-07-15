August 14, 1928 – July 8, 2021

Ernie Miller was born August 14, 1928 in Darlington, Mo to Elmer and Eva (Osborn) Miller. Ernie died July 8th, 2021 peacefully with family by his side.

Ernie grew up in the St Joseph area & graduated from St Joseph High School.

He moved to the Kansas City area in the early 1970s & spent the last 45 years in Lees Summit, Mo. Ernie was in the US Navy during WWII. He served on the USS Antigua, on Island of Guam, and later in San Diego where he was in the Seabees. Ernie married Lee (Duley/Hathaway) on July 10, 1976 in Grandview, Mo. He worked at Armour Meats, St Luke’s Hospital and Adesa Car Auction. Ernie was a Boy Scout Leader assisting his son, Larry, achieve the Eagle Scout award. He was a member of the Ararat Shriners, Masonic Lodge and a 45-year member of the Lees Summit Methodist/Summit Church.

Ernie will be well remembered as a devoted and treasured husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor and friend. Ernie was his family’s biggest cheerleader. He was a great polka dancer, golfer, enthusiastic canoeist, traveler, loved western movies and books, Waylon Jennings & Willie Nelson music. He loved his bride Lee’s cooking and famous fried chicken. Ernie was a consummate napper whenever/wherever the opportunity arose.

He is survived by his wife, Lee, of the home, 3 children, Robin Hathaway, Jan Hughey and Mike (Elaine) Hathaway. Survivors also include 6 grandchildren, Eric (Teri) Hughey, Nikki Hughey, Brooke (Brett) Randol, Jessica Miller, Ben (Stephanie) Hathaway, Nick Miller and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Forrest and Irvin, his former wife Geri, son Larry Miller and grandson Aaron Hathaway.

Service will be at The Summit Church, Lee’s Summit, MO at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday July 20, 2021

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063