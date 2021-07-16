Evelyn Sue Orf, 71, of Greenwood, Missouri passed away July 6, 2021 with her daughter by her side. Evelyn is survived by her husband Michael Orf and her three children: Anthony Orf of Wichita KS, Matthew Orf of Kansas City, MO and Andrea (Orf) Bisogno of Lee’s Summit, MO. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Brittney, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Josephine, Evie, Emma, Lila, Harlo and Jaxson.

Evelyn was immensely proud of her family and took special delight in spending time with her grandchildren. She was a kindhearted, gracious woman, who never failed to see the good in everyone around her. She was strong in her faith and enjoyed spending time in devotion and prayer. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends alike.

A memorial service will be held on August 7th, 2021 in Atchison, KS at Paolucci Restaurant from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and August 28th, 2021 in Wentzville, MO at Sugar Fire BBQ from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m

Family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl-17, Chicago, IL 60601