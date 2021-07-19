Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at the Board of Education office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

This meeting is open to the public. Masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated persons based on Jackson County Health Department guidance. Additionally, this meeting will be live streamed/recorded. The meeting can be viewed at the Lee’s Summit R7 YouTube Channel

July 22, 2021 4:30 p.m.

ITEMS

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda Agenda Items

2.01 NWEA Data

2.02 Board Promises

2.03 Board Priorities 2021-22

2.04 Legal RFP

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

