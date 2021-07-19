June 13, 1958 ~ July 11, 2021

Vickie Sue Officer, 63, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021 surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Vickie was born June 13, 1958 in Independence, Missouri to William E. and Doris J. (Brown) Officer. She was the owner and operated Executive Assistant since 1991, located in Grain Valley, MO.

Vickie was passionate about her love of family and was often found playing Pinochle, Nertz, or Fruit Basket. She was very talented music wise and had many interests that included quilting, crochet, reading, and was a huge spectator of the Royals and Chiefs. Vickie had a love for Jesus and wanted others to know of her Savior and the peace you can experience when following Him.

Vickie was preceded in death by her daddy, Billy Officer.

She is survived by her mama, Doris Officer; sisters – Nancy Ledgerwood (Denny) and Patty Riemensnider (Bret); nephews – Cameron Riemensnider, Jason Ledgerwood (Tammy); nieces – Carly Timba (Anthony), Stefanie Ledgerwood (Rachel), great nieces – Charlotte Timba, Briella Timba, Alexis Rademaker (Allen); and great nephew – Mark Timba; many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441