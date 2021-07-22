August 11, 1961 ~ July 19, 2021

After a long battle with cancer, Christina Jean Craft Obenshain followed her bliss into a new journey on July 19, 2021.

She leaves behind her husband, Michael Obenshain and her daughter, Alainna Obenshain.

Christina Jean was born on August 11, 1961 in McAlester, OK, to father Jackie Craft and mother Barbara Holloway Craft.

Christina grew up as a military brat. She lived all across the country, most notably, Hawaii. In college, she pushed herself and earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Theatre at University of Central Missouri.

Christina married Michael Obenshain on May 29, 1993. Shortly after marriage, Christina started her Kansas City theatre career. She worked at Starlight until 2005 and KC Rep for as long as possible. Christina was a lover of all things theater and was always supporting the arts. She shared this love with her daughter, Alainna, and together they became a dynamic duo.

Christina was also the biggest fan of Sonic and McDonald’s Coke, and she could absolutely always tell the difference. She had a gigantic pen and office supply collection that she would proudly tell everyone about.

Christina was a kind hearted, caring woman who was not only a mother to her daughter, but for anyone around her that needed the comfort and compassion that only a mother could give. Her family and friends were everything to her and helped her fight until the very end.

Christina is also survived by her parents as well as her sister, Sherri Lord; her brothers, Scott and Craig Craft; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Deerbrook Covenant Church in Lee’s Summit, MO followed by the Celebration of Life from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. She requests that purples, pinks, and reds be worn – as well as masks. In lieu of flowers, please contact family to donate to help with outstanding medical expenses.