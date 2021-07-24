July 24, 2021

Office of FBI Kansas City has stated there was a bank robbery today at approximately 9:55 a.m. at Commerce Bank, 6705 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, MO



The suspect was described as a Black male, stocky build 5’8″ to 5’10” tall,

wearing black pants, white T-shirt with basketball logo on front, and a red face mask.

Suspect gave the teller a demand note and there were no injuries. Suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency in a silver vehicle towards 67th Street.