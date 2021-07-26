October 20th, 1949 ~ July 8th, 2021

Connie Sue (Cosner) Zander, 71 passed away on July 8th, 2021. Connie was born October 20th, 1949 in Kansas City, MO.

In her early years she was very active in the Girl Scouts and 4-H with her prize-winning cow Ruth Ann.

Connie graduated in 1967 from Lee’s Summit High School and lived most of her life in Lee’s Summit. She stayed active with her class reunions and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was a competitive bowler and enjoyed teaching her skills to others. She was also an interior decorator and business owner of Pure Class Interiors and The Edge of Town. Her entire life she was passionate about animals. She cared for many during her years on the farm and later rescued many into a life of luxury. She loved visiting the zoo and the giraffes were a particular favorite.

Connie was preceded in death by her father David W. Cosner, Sr. her mother Mary Helen Cosner, brother Lawrence L. Cook and son-in-law Richard “Rik” Carter, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Zander) Carter, granddaughters Emily and Quinn Carter, brothers David W. Cosner, Jr. of Independence and Tim J. Cosner (Cindy) of Lee’s Summit, sister Cathy L. Ramsey of Lone Jack, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 31st at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a short service following.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in her memory to The Kansas City Zoo (6800 Zoo Dr. Kansas City, MO 64132) or the Scholarship Fund at Camp Barnabas: Special Needs Camp in honor of her granddaughter Quinn (P.O. Box 3200 Springfield, MO 65808). Special thanks to Ascend Hospice.