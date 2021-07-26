Margaret was born on the family farm outside of Seneca, Kansas the second to last of 9 children of Bernard (B.L.) and Anna Sack. She had three brothers: John, Wilfred and Elmer and five sisters: Winifred, Mary, Helen, Irene and Elaine. As a child she attended a one-room school called Rock School for her primary grades. She then went to Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Schools in Seneca for high school graduating in 1947. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Blue Cross & Blue Shield and Travelers Insurance.

In 1957, she married John “Bud” Walruff at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri. They had four children: Kenneth, Mary, Ann & Joseph. They resided in Kansas City, Missouri and then tater in Raytown, Missouri. She worked for H & H Color Lab for 16 years retiring in 1994.

She was a long-time member of St. John Francis Regis parish. In her later years she attended daily mass and Bible study until she moved to John Knox Village. While there she attended Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, and was an avid puzzler loving jigsaw, crossword and Sudoku.

Mom died peacefully in her sleep after suffering from Posterior Cortical Atrophy, a rare form of Alzheimer’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 of her children, her parents and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth (Doris) Walruff of Oak Grove, Missouri and Mary (Loren) Gietzen of Independence, Missouri. Her five grandchildren: Rhiannon (Dan) Carlill, Joshua (Jamie) Walruff, Heather (Allen) Walker, Nicholas Gietzen and Emily (Alex) Jennings. Her five great-grandchildren: Jalyn, Marah, Evan, Rogan & Ethan. As well as, three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be from 10-11:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church with services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Graveside services to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society.

