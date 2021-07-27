September 6, 1936 ~ May 14, 2021

Delores (Dee) Ann Holmes, age 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Las Vegas, NV, with her loved ones around her, on May 14, 2021. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dee was born September 6, 1936 in Sweet Springs, MO to Herbert and Hazel Krause who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert Krause Jr., Harlan Krause and his wife MaryAnn, and youngest brother Jack Krause. She grew up and attended Sweet Springs High School and from there attended the University of Missouri-Columbia. During college she met and married her first husband, Thomas Rayburn Garrett, Jr and settled in Lee’s Summit, MO. Together, they had two children, Kevin Garrett and Kimberly Waters. She and Tom went their separate ways in 1975 and Dee met and married the love of her life, Gerald L. Holmes on December 10, 1976.

Dee was the owner and operator of D&G Accounting, Lee’s Summit, MO. She successfully operated her business until her retirement. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Gerald, as well as her other family members, to many interesting and fun destinations. Sadly, Gerald passed away in 2007. Dee was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2012 and remained living independently in Lee’s Summit, MO until 2017. In December 2018 she moved to Las Vegas, NV to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Bernadette Garrett, where she was able to live her next 3 years in their loving and caring home.

Dee was a wonderful, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family with her whole heart and that love was reciprocated 1000 times over. She had many close friends, whom she thought the world of.

Dee is survived by her son Kevin P. Garrett and wife Bernadette of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Kimberly S. Waters and husband Paul of Paola, KS; grandchildren Hannah Mathews of Lee’s Summit, MO; Luke Mathews and Brittney Ramsey and great-grandsons Jaxton Thomas Mathews and Landon James Mathews of Holden, MO; Brooke Clark and husband Daniel and great-granddaughters Brystal Marie and Delaney Jo of Bates City, MO; Sister-in-laws Judy Krause of St. Louis, MO, Dorothy Krause of Sweet Springs, MO; Step-daughter Sheri Holmes, step-granddaughters Kristy Ritter and Kelli Bullard and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in her name to an Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign of your choice.

The family wishes to thank Sherry of Nathan Adelson Hospice of Las Vegas, NV and Jenesa, Lynda, Jemimah and Kimatakaya of BrightStar Care of Las Vegas, NV for their compassion, kindness and professionalism during Dee’s final days at home.

(Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, 816-524-3700 and State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO)