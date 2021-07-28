February 16th, 1949 ~ May 3rd of 2021

On May 3rd of 2021, Alan Gailey, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away at the age of 72. A lifelong resident of Lee’s Summit, Alan was born on February 16th, 1949.

He worked in the grocery business for much of his life, even while he attended UCM (then CMSU) and UMKC, where he met his future wife, Sue.

He owned and operated his own grocery stores for the next 20+ years while he and Sue raised two children, BJ and Samantha. He eventually left the grocery business for other opportunities but he never stopped being a hard-working, honest, and well-liked businessperson.

Alan loved to play games of all sort- he was remarkably lucky with dice and cards, which frustrated his family to no end. His passion, though, was golf, and he was at his happiest either on the golf course or on the

train with his beloved wife, going on an adventure of some sort. He was an enthusiastic fan of local sports and coached both baseball and basketball as his children were growing up.

Alan was an avid reader, a folk music fan, and a part-time philosopher and student of human nature. His laugh was unique and infectious, his wit was quick and agile, his smile was always genuine and his fudge recipe was surprisingly good for someone who did not much care to be in the kitchen.

To paraphrase Will Rogers, Alan never met a man he didn’t like- and everyone who met him liked him in return.

His parents, Arthur and Marjorie Gailey and his brother, Mike Gailey, precede Alan in death. He is survived by his wife, his two children, his siblings, his granddaughter, and his many nieces and nephews.

An informal gathering in his honor will be held between 4 and 6pm at the Unity Village Rose Garden on August 7, 2021. Speakers at 5:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Habitat for Humanity or Harvesters because Alan felt everyone deserved a home and food.