March 30, 1943 ~ July 24, 2021

Vicki J. Harold, age 78 passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Vicki was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 30, 1943.

She was the daughter of Richard and Margaret Woodward who both predeceased her. After graduating from Howe High School, she married David L. Harold on November 1, 1963.

After having children and creating a life in Indianapolis, David and Vick were forced to relocate their family to Lee’s Summit, Missouri in 1984.

Vicki spent many years raising her children as a stay at home mother. She took pleasure volunteering in her children’s extracurricular activities before working at Marco Industries and Walmart (pharmacy) for eighteen years. Vicki had a love and passion for making decorative artistic décor, a strong love for movies, music, shopping and Mark Wahlberg.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Harold, their two daughters; Julie Wiley and Leslie Eley (Chad Eley, husband), along with three grandchildren, Jackson Wiley, Olivia Wiley and Benjamin Eley. Vicki was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all. We find peace knowing Vicki has gone to heaven. While she has disappeared from our lives, she will remain in our hearts forever.

Vicki was cremated by Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri. A private family celebration may be scheduled in the future.