August 23rd, 1948 ~ July 26th, 2021

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend Christine K Burke (Newman), 72, passed away peacefully at her son Robert’s home in Chatham, IL, on the morning of July 26th, 2021.

Born to Eugene and Martha Newman (Wilkerson) on August 23rd, 1948, in Kansas City, Kansas, Chris graduated from Raytown South High School in 1966. After graduation, Chris then became an employee of Saint Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company, where she remained a dedicated employee for over thirty years.

Despite becoming disabled in a tragic car accident in 1999 that took the life of both of her parents, Chris remained fiercely independent, joyful, and lived life to the fullest.

She lit up anyone’s life who had the pleasure of meeting her, if even for a fleeting moment. Chris loved to travel and share pictures of the memories that were made with loved ones. As a “Mee-Maw,” Chris was a steadfast supporter and cheerleader for her grandchildren, whom she always had time to spoil.

Chris is survived by her sons Robert Michael Burke Jr. (Jennifer) and Shaun Eugene Burke, her sister Carol – Newman Holitza (Jim), her grandchildren Heidi Burke and Connor Burke, two step-grandchildren Marissa Franke and Dustin Franke Jr., and step-great granddaughter Leighona Blades.

Chris is preceded in death by her beloved parents, granddaughter Krista Ann Burke, and long-time love and partner, Dennis Malone.

Services will take place at 10 am on Saturday, September 18th, at Floral Hills Cemetery located at 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64133.

In lieu of flowers, please give donations in her name to the Salvation Army Adult Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program at: https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout